How adorable! Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter to reveal that her daughter, True Thompson, has a sweet ritual she likes to do twice a day.“True prays before every meal and before bed every night,” the 35-year-old revealed on Thursday, April 30. “She literally loves to pray. #ProudMom.”

Fans couldn’t help but express how much they loved the 2-year-old’s cute habit. “Aww, that’s so awesome! I hope she never loses that,” one person replied. “OMG, melts my heart,” wrote back a second fan. “You raised her well, KoKo.” tweeted back another. We totally agree!

The Good American founder is loving motherhood so much that she wants to expand her brood. Though she’s skeptical, she’s considering her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, to be the sperm donor.

“I might get some embryos and get a sibling,” she told her ex during a FaceTime conversation documented in the April 16 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you.”

After putting serious thought into IN Vitro Fertilization, Khloé began weighing the pros and cons. “After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” the mom of one admitted. “But, it’s weird. Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”

The ex-couple officially split for good in February 2019 after news broke that Tristan cheated on Khloé with former Kar-Jenner family friend Jordyn Woods. Thankfully, the two were able to work things out and successfully coparent their little one.

Though True lives with Khloé, Tristan is currently quarantining with them amid the coronavirus pandemic. The blonde beauty and the basketball player even threw their daughter an intimate party for her second birthday on April 12.

Clearly, they’ve been making True their main focus. “It’s all about True, and that’s how Khloé wants it … she’s immersed in True’s world and keeping her baby happy,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “She’s not looking to find another guy, coparenting with Tristan seems to be working out.” We’re so happy for them!