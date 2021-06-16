Lips zipped. Khloé Kardashian called out older sister Kourtney Kardashian for refusing to allow her boyfriends to be named or discussed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians following her 2015 split from ex Scott Disick.

In a sneak peek clip of the upcoming reunion special, the Good American founder, 37, said the family was “frustrated that we couldn’t even talk” about whom Kourtney was dating.

She added, “I think Kourt learned from how much the public was in her relationship with Scott. It made her not want to share future dating relationships.”

Khloé wasn’t afraid to come clean about how her sister’s choices affected the family during filming. “We weren’t even allowed to talk about it,” the reality star alleged. “We’re not saying to put him on, but Kourtney wouldn’t even let us mention [him], even though there’s paparazzi photos. So we were frustrated that we couldn’t even talk about what Kourtney was doing.”

She didn’t mention her sister’s former beau by name, but the Poosh founder, 42, was romantically linked to French model Younes Bendjima from 2016 to 2019.

When asked if she felt that she had been “carrying” the show in recent seasons due to the focus on her relationship with off-again, on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Khloé responded, “Sometimes Kim [Kardashian] and I have had this conversation really openly, is that we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren’t holding up their end of the deal too,”

She added, “If other people are going through things and are choosing not to share, that’s when it’s unfair, but if there’s really nothing else going on in someone’s life, what are they supposed to share?”

Kourtney has since moved on from Younes, 28, with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, whom she went public with in February.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” an insider told Life & Style in April. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

A separate source gushed that the musician, 45, treats his neighbor-turned-girlfriend “like a queen” and even “has planned five or six romantic mini-breaks and lots of pampering sessions over the summer.”

Kourt’s famous family is so thrilled with the romance that they think a proposal from Travis is “imminent” and that “marriage is almost certain,” the first insider added.