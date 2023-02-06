Spill the tea! Khloé Kardashian revealed her relationship status shortly after Tristan Thompson reflected on his “wrong decisions” in life.

The Kardashians star, 38, responded to multiple fans via Twitter on Sunday, February 5, and gave an honest answer to one user who asked, “Who’s your man currently? You know i’m gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE [sic].”

“Who has time for a man LOL,” Khloé replied. “I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real … No man right now … He’s in my prayers, too ha!”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Good American founder and Tristan, 31, are parents to daughter True Thompson, who was born on April 12, 2018, and their son, whose name she has not revealed since his birth on July 28, 2022. The athlete also shares son Theo with Maralee Nichols and son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s confirmation of her single status came very shortly after Tristan posted a lengthy tribute to his mother, Andrea Thompson, one month after her sudden death.

“All I can say is, I’m sorry, mommy, for the wrong decisions I’ve made in my life. I’m sorry for the embarrassment and pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you,” the NBA star captioned a photo of his family. “But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than words. So, I wont just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised [sic].”

Tristan has been the focal point of multiple cheating scandals during his on and off relationship with Khloé, which began in 2016. Their most recent split in 2021 happened after news broke that Tristan was being sued for paternity by Marilee, 31, after she became pregnant with their son, Theo, in March 2021.

It was later confirmed through a paternity test that Tristan is the father of the young boy. The pair later settled their lawsuit and the athlete pays Marilee monthly child support.

“I will show you that even when we fall and make mistakes, we get back up. You are my motivation,” the Canadian athlete continued about his late mom. “Stand beside me as I become the man I know you always believed in. I’m going to make you proud, I promise!”