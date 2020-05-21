Courtesy of Khloe Karashian/Instagram

How adorable! Khloé Kardashian shared what appeared to be throwback photos of her daughter, True Thompson, and her grandma Kris Jenner having fun in the pool.

“We love Lovey,” the 35-year-old captioned the set of Instagram pics posted on Thursday, May 21, of Kris, 64, snuggled up with the 2-year-old. “OMG the cutest,” Kim Kardashian commented on the sweet post.

It’s evident Kris and True have a special bond. After all, the momager was responsible for making sure her youngest granddaughter had a memorable birthday in April during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy of Khloe Karashian/Instagram

“Because she can’t be there, Kris has been frantic trying to make True’s birthday more incredible than ever,” a source exclusively told Life & Style about True turning 2 on April 12.

Despite it being extra difficult to throw a birthday bash during the lockdown, Kris used her connections to make it possible. “Kris is calling in every favor she can,” the insider said at the time. “She’s ordered True everything from adorable princess dresses in multiple colors to colorful Doc Martens boots to match. Some toys, balloons, flowers and tasty desserts have been ordered and are on their way to Khloé’s house.”

Based on the photos and videos Khloé shared of her daughter’s big day, the intimate birthday was special. True had a Trolls-themed party with her mom and dad, Tristan Thompson, who has been quarantining with them.

We bet True can’t wait to be able to visit her grandma once the social distancing ends. She and the other Kar-Jenner kids love going to Kris’ house to play. Kris also loves spending time with them. So, in fact, she spoils her 10 grandchildren any chance she gets.

“She’ll get them something almost every weekend,” another source exclusively told Life & Style. “Whenever she walks into a store and likes something for, say, Dream [Kardashian], she’ll ask for [nine] more for all the grandkids. Anything she gets for one, she gets for the others.”

What a cool grandma!