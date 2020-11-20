Big flex! Khloé Kardashian showed off her custom camouflage Birkin while flaunting a fresh manicure. “I’m a sucker for red nails,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 19.

In the photo, Khloé, 36, used not one, but two Hermès handbags as her backdrop. According to most online retailers, both designs from the French fashion house cost over $20,000. While that price tag is outlandish to the average consumer, the Good American founder can definitely swing the cost.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

As of 2020, Khloé is worth an estimated $50 million. That said, the E! personality does her best to teach 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, the ~true~ value of a dollar. “Khloé has learned that less is more,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She’s trying really hard to set a better example.”

Despite the California native’s best efforts, Khloé has still dealt with a lot of backlash over her parenting. Thankfully, the Revenge Body host has no problem shutting down haters! “You do know that your baby isn’t an accessory, right?” one troll commented on Khloé’s Instagram in August 2019 after she posted vacation photos with True. “Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child?” she replied.

“Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own?” Khloé continued. “I am her mother and we will celebrate life together every day. True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER.” Now, that’s how you clap back at mommy-shamers.

True is “hands down” the “best thing to ever happen to Khloé,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style. “She admits that her life was pretty superficial before True. Obviously, she’s still all about the glam and looking her best, but Khloé’s become more spiritual and empathetic.”

The precious toddler makes the KUWTK fan-favorite “want to be a better person,” the source added. You go, mama Khloé!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!