Someone’s ready for Halloween! Khloé Kardashian shared the sweetest photos and videos of her daughter, True Thompson, playing with her decorative pumpkins on Wednesday, October 14.

In the series of snapshots, the toddler, 2, sat next to the cream-colored pumpkin patch in her house and smiled for the camera before standing for the final picture. The tiny tot rocked a cute sparkly dress and matching neutral boots for the mini photo shoot. In the short clips, True picked several pumpkins from the pile and placed them on the staircase. So cute!

It seems the Good American founder, 36, has been making it a point to make sure her daughter — and all of True’s little cousins — enjoy the spookiest season as coronavirus pandemic precautions start to come back into effect. On October 10, auntie KoKo invited Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream, and Kim Kardashian‘s youngest kids, Chicago and Psalm West, to her house for Halloween arts and crafts in her backyard.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians family “loves” the creepy holiday and social distancing “isn’t going to stop them from celebrating,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in early October. “Of course, they won’t go trick-or-treating at strangers’ homes, but fortunately, there are enough kids in the family to still make it a special holiday.”

On the actual holiday, Saturday, October 31, the Kar-Jenner clan plans to “hop around” between all of the parents’ houses and “possibly pop over” to grandma Kris Jenner‘s neighboring home, the source explained. “Halloween is family time. The bigger cousins will show the younger kids the ropes. It’s going to be fantastic!”

We can only imagine how fun the special day will be for the famous family — and we expect everyone will really love whatever True decides to dress up as. “Khloé can’t get enough of her little TuTu and it seems like no one else can either,” a separate insider previously told Life & Style, noting all her cousins are totally “obsessed” with her. So are we!

