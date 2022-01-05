They got her back! Khloé Kardashian’s friends and family, including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, have rallied to support her after Tristan Thompson confirmed he fathered baby No. 3 with Maralee Nichols amid their ongoing court case.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s inner circle has been sending love since Tristan, 30, broke his silence about his and Maralee’s son, who was born in December 2021.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the Sacramento Kings player wrote via Instagram. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He continued his message by publicly apologizing to Khloé, 37. Maralee became pregnant with their child while Tristan was still dating the reality star, with whom he shares daughter True Thompson, 3. The Canadian athlete also has a 5-year-old son named Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” Tristan admitted. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the [utmost] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

While the Good American founder has not spoken publicly about the scandal, a source told In Touch that she and Tristan have had very little “contact” between them.

Their “short and limited” chats have only been “about True,” but “that’s about as far as it goes,” the insider revealed.

“Tristan can’t stop apologizing, but the trust is broken, their relationship is broken,” the source acknowledged. “The days of taking True on family outings together are over.”

For Maralee’s part, she released a statement following Tristan’s admission through her public relations consultant, Harvey Englander.

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” Englander told In Touch on January 4. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

Keep scrolling to see how Khloé’s friends and family are supporting her.