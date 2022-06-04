A couple that slays together, stays together! Kim Kardashian wore a pair of neon green boots after her Skims photo shoot with newly matching blonde boyfriend Pete Davidson in Los Angeles.

The Kardashians star, 41, looked photo-ready on Sunday, May 29, in a black long-sleeved minidress and thigh-high heels, whereas the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, kept is casual with a black bomber jacket, matching pants, sunglasses and sneakers. The couple also proudly showed off their matching bleach blonde hair colors, as Pete had just dyed his over that weekend. As the two walked outside, they held hands and had a few big laughs together.

Just one day later, the lovebirds were spotted clasping hands in London as they walked over to a restaurant for a chill date night.

Their adorable outings come amid Kim’s onscreen tell-all of “how it went down with Pete” during episode 8 of her Hulu series, which dropped on Thursday, June 2.

“I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him,’” the Skims founder explained. “I was just thinking, like … I heard about this BDE. [I] need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my … I was just basically DTF.”

Not only that, but Kim also revealed that Pete had actually tried to get her phone number “months” before she made her SNL hosting debut in October 2021.

“After we got together and it was, like, a thing, Megan Fox texted me and [was] like, ‘Is this s—t for real?’” Kim added during her confessional, before noting the Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, told Pete it was “never going to happen.”

In a separate conversation with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Kim gave more insight into her “normal” romance with the comedian, saying that it’s “not a hysterical comedy show at all times.”

“I’m not chasing anything, and that is the best feeling,” she added, before cheekily mentioning, “When I turned 40, everyone told me it was the ‘best sex of your life.’ … And so far, [wink].”

Hollywood’s “It” couple first sparked dating rumors in late October 2021, three weeks after Kim hosted the NBC series for the first time. That November, In Touch confirmed the duo were officially an item. However, Kim and Pete kept their romance low-key. On March 11, though, Kim made their relationship Instagram official. Since then, she hasn’t hesitated to share more adorable moments with her beau, including in a recent Instagram Story of them kissing.

On top of that, the couple have also attended several red carpet events together, including the White House Correspondents dinner in April and the 2022 Met Gala in May.

For Pete’s part, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the Staten Island native “can see a future with Kim.”

“He loves that she’s not just another pretty face,” the insider added on May 18. “Kim is intelligent and juggles so much.”

