Gone and forgotten? Kim Kardashian took down her bikini picture shortly after fans pointed out a glaring Photoshop mistake.

The Skims founder, 41, initially uploaded a carousel post via Instagram on Tuesday, January 25, of her wearing a black thong bikini bottom and matching long-sleeved top. In the last image, her skin appeared indented by her right lower thigh, slimming down to her calf. Upon noticing this in comparison to her left leg, Kim’s followers pointed out the editing error.

“So that one leg don’t look funny to ya???” one Instagram user wrote in a comment, while another commented, “Who photoshopped her leg like that?” A third user even boldly informed the KKW Beauty founder by writing, “On the 5th photo your leg is badly Photoshopped!”

Even a fan account reposted the image, which has now been deleted as well. “Kimmy! Is this a glitch?” the post caption read. “Or a genius marketing strategy for your new Skims bathing suits?”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Although she didn’t directly address what happened with the image, deleting it may have sent a clear message to fans who pointed out the editing fail.

“What’s happening to the calf in the last pic lol,” one commenter wrote under Kim’s previous post, featuring herself wearing the same beach ensemble, which she captioned, “Long time no sea” that day.

“Lmao she erased the other photo,” another person wrote in the comments section, while a few others claimed they also noticed the botched image was removed.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has faced controversy before regarding photo enhancements, but she is seemingly keeping her head up high following the glitch by continuing to promote her new Skims bikinis on Instagram.

Kim has been enjoying some time in the Caribbean for various photo shoots, which she has shared with her fans. Just one week prior to the Photoshop incident, the reality star uploaded several fun seaside moments from her Skims photo shoot via Instagram Stories, featuring new blue, black and nude swimwear.

However, Kim made headlines for beachside moments for another reason earlier this month. After jetting off to the Bahamas with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, Kim shared two different images of herself on a beach. In the first carousel post that was uploaded on January 17, eagle-eyed Instagram users noticed the shadow of a person snapping the picture of Kim in the third shot.

Two days later, fans believed she gave her beau a clear shout-out by inserting the blue “P” emoji in her post caption, writing “Beach Party,” on January 19.

“P for Pete?” one fan asked in a comment, whereas another teased “PETE party” in a comment.