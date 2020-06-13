What a silly boy. Kim Kardashian shared a throwback school project son Saint West made for her for Mother’s Day — and we can’t get enough of his ~incorrect~ answers!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, posted a series of seven photos of a worksheet her 4-year-old filled out titled “All About My Mom,” complete with his hilarious responses and her comebacks, on her Instagram Stories on June 12. Saint alleged his mother was only 11 years old, which Kim drew a question mark next to. He also said she “likes to leave him alone,” to which Kim responded, “WTF.”

The tiny tot also claimed his mother’s favorite food was asparagus. “I hate asparagus,” Kim clarified in her post. She then challenged his claim that they like to “buy apps on the iPad” together. “I don’t, but he does,” she noted in another post.

Finally, though, there was one answer they could both agree on. He responded to the final question, why his mother is special, with “because she snuggles me.” Kim was thrilled with that answer. “Best thing ever!!!” she wrote. “He got this right for sure!!!”

The proud mama and her husband, Kanye West, have four children together. Saint is older brother to Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 13 months, and younger brother to North, 6. Four kids may seem like a handful but, surprisingly, the KKW Beauty founder recently said she would have two more … if only the timing was right.

“I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should,” Kim told Laura Wasser during an episode of her “All’s Fair” podcast in February. “I just can’t do more ’cause I really want to go to school and I really want to do all this stuff. I’d have to go through [in vitro fertilization]. I’m gonna turn 40. I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four’s good.”

It’s clear the reality TV legend has a great family already — and little Sainty’s sweet sense of humor only serves to brighten all of their lives.

