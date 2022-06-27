Bananas everywhere! Kim Kardashian hosted an over-the-top Minions: The Rise of Gru screening party for her kids that featured painting, a slime station, dancers on roller skates and more.

“So the kids wanted to watch the new Minions movie,” Kim explained via her Instagram Stories about the Rise of Gru sequel while showing off her home decked out with colorful balloon arches.

As the Kardashians star made her way through her Calabasas house, she showed a long hallway filled with large screens every few steps that were playing clips of dancing minions. More balloons filled her abode as she made her way to the backyard for the big reveal.

“I cannot wait to see it. I think I’m more excited,” she gushed over the extravagant decorations. Outside revealed even more party activities. There was a painting station where kids could color in a minion and an area for mixing bright yellow slime. For entertainment, roller dancers in retro costumes skated around and danced to music while Minion mascots busted a move to the tunes.

Khloé Kardashian attended the party with her daughter, True Thompson, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. She also shared a cute video of a little girl who appeared to be Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster, dancing in a yellow outfit.

Whether it’s Christmas Eve, someone’s birthday or a Minion viewing party, the Kardashian-Jenner family always goes all out for their parties. The screening event came on the heels of the reality star throwing her eldest daughter, North West, a Kuromi-themed 9th birthday party earlier this month. The character, which looks like a white cat wearing a black hat that features a pink skull on it, is affiliated with the Japanese company Sanrio, also the creators of Hello Kitty. Of course, the entire home was filled with Kuromi items.

Kim has been adding her own flare to things following her split from estranged husband Kanye West. She even customized her own plane and was invested in every detail.

“Welcome to Air Kim! Usually planes are, like, dark with lighter leather. Mine, I had custom all-light wood. I had a bathroom put in the front and a bathroom put in the back,” the Skims founder explained during a June 2022 episode of The Kardashians. “Every seat has its own phone charger! The best, most exciting part of the plane is it’s all cashmere … cashmere ceilings, cashmere pillows, headrests … what a dream!”

To keep her private plane pristine, Kim enacted a major rule. “Oh! I’m gonna do no shoes on the plane and get custom Skims slippers,” the Skkn mogul declared.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kim’s Minions party!