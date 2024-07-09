Kim Kardashian is rolling with some serious big shots these days as she tries to spread her wings socially and find herself that elusive new man – with an older billionaire type top of her list!

“If you’d ask Kim six months ago who was on her dating wish list, she’d have named off a bunch of sports stars. She was even flying across the world to go to soccer games because she had her heart set on being a WAG,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “But after things went sour with Odell [Beckham Jr.], she changed up her whole game plan and she’s now saying it’s time for her to date a different kind of man.”

Kim, 43, has been telling her friends and family that “she’s done with the pretty boys and the hunks,” and she instead “wants a power player.”

“She’s got all her girlfriends helping her with the hunt. She’s been hanging with a more high-level crowd and she’s really hoping that will put her in the same room with the right kind of man,” the source continues. “She wants to settle down, not just play around, so in her view it makes a lot more sense to go higher up the food chain and pick a man with billionaire status.”

While the Kardashians star loves “having her own money and being a boss,” the insider says “it’s still a turn on for her to have a man take care of her.”

“Since she’s got so much money herself, the only guy that’s really going to be able to do that is a billionaire,” the source explains. “She wants a man with prestige and maturity, and most importantly money. She looks at someone like Salma Hayek and thinks that’s the way to go.”

Salma, 57, married business magnate François-Henri Pinault in 2009, and Bloomberg has reported that he has an estimated net worth of $28.1 billion.

It’s no secret that Kim hasn’t been lucky in love over the years. Following her split from ex-husband Kanye West in 2021, she dated Pete Davidson before she eventually moved on with Odell, 31.

The pair mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight, and they eventually split in March after six months of dating. Another source confirmed their breakup and exclusively told Life & Style that their romance had “just fizzled” out.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Kim and Odell weren’t ever that serious, but right now they’re at different places in life. It was just fun but not happening anymore,” the insider said about the reality star and professional athlete.

Meanwhile, an additional insider hinted that Kim was having a hard time accepting she was single and revealed she had even been hitting up her ex-boyfriends late at night.

“While Kim always regrets it the next morning, in the moment, no one can stop her,” the source exclusively told Life & Style in April. “Half the time, they don’t even answer. Kim’s friends are begging her to delete these guys’ numbers so she stops embarrassing herself, but she refuses.”