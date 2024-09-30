Kim Kardashian is hanging out with a lot of people who embrace cosmetic procedures as much as she does, and it’s given her a new confidence to try new things. However, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style that her fans are saying she’s not doing herself any favors with those plumped up and unnatural looking cheeks.

“Kim’s no stranger to nip/tucks, but she’s really giving herself a makeover and coming across as more waxlike than ever before,” the source tells Life & Style. “Her cheeks are obviously so beefed up with fillers they look like apples, and the rest of her face looks weird.”

It seems that many people believe that Kim, 43, has gone overboard with the cosmetic procedures. “Friends are noticing, fans are repelled, but there’s no stopping Kim when she gets a bee in her bonnet,” the insider continues. “She wants to fit in with the ‘in’ crowd and look amazing and no one blames her for that, people just wish she’d lay off the fillers and just be herself because she used to be a really pretty girl. Now she looks more like the bride of Frankenstein.”

While fans have speculated about the cosmetic procedures the Kardashian-Jenners have had over the years, Kim has only admitted to getting Botox. She previously spoke about getting the injections during a 2022 interview with Allure, admitting that she had Botox on her face.

“But I’ve chilled, actually,” she said about her Botox use at the time. Additionally, she insisted that she had never used filler in her lips or cheeks. “Never filled either one, ever,” Kim said.

During the same interview, Kim opened up about the drastic measures she will go to in order to keep looking young. “I was kind of joking, but now that I think about it, I would probably eat s–t if someone told me, ‘If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger,'” she told the outlet, referencing her previous New York Times interview in which she said she would “eat poop” if it meant she would look younger.

“I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good, I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet,” the Kardashians star continued.

When it comes to her beauty routine, Kim explained that she puts a lot of time and effort into her appearance. “It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above,” she said. “I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

James Devaney/GC Images

After noting that there’s “nothing worse” than “looking overdone,” Kim explained that she always wants to “look appropriate” for her age. “There does come a point when you’ve taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There’s nothing worse,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kim has been open about switching up her appearance with makeup and is an outspoken fan of contouring. “Contour has always been my thing,” the mother of four told Elle in 2017. “When I’m a little more pale, I wear the medium, and when I’m tan, I wear the dark. I like to mix and match them. I want my nose a little lighter, I want my forehead and my cheeks a little darker. So, it was really important to me to do two different shades of dark within each set.”