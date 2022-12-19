Another day, another outfit garnering major backlash! Fans were not happy with Kim Kardashian‘s look at the Hilton family holiday party, sharing their distaste in the comment section of Paris Hilton‘s Instagram post on Sunday, December 18.

“My mom always throws the most iconic parties. Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend,” the Simple Life star, 41, captioned her social media post. “What are your favorite traditions this time of year? #Slivmas.”

In the first photo, Paris was joined by her mom, Kathy Hilton, her sister, Nicky Hilton, Kris Jenner and Kim. The Skims founder, 42, was wearing high-waisted black leather pants and a cropped T-shirt while the rest of the party appeared to be in holiday-themed attire.

“Why is Kim underdressed?” one commenter wondered upon seeing the photo. Another claimed, “Kim’s outfit is for a rock concert, not a Christmas party.”

Others wrote that the Kardashians star “looks ridiculous” in her outfit.

“Did Kim not understand the holiday party attire assignment?” an Instagram user wrote.

Kim, for her part, did not respond to the backlash.

While the businesswoman went for an all-black look at the holiday party, it appeared Paris — who opted for a red lace dress — was unbothered by what Kim wore. The “Stars Are Blind” songstress shared multiple photos of herself and Kim via Instagram Stories.

“#Blondies,” she captioned one snap by the Christmas tree, tagging Kim. In a second picture, Paris claimed, “#BlondesHaveMoreFun.”

Of course, the Kardashians are no strangers to fan backlash regarding their looks. Most recently, the SKKN founder received tons of hate for her 2022 Met Gala look and the comments she made after.

Kim attended the star-studded event in May wearing the famous Bob Mackie dress worn by the late Marilyn Monroe when singing “Happy Birthday” to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

“The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” the reality star told Vogue of the look, revealing that she dropped 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the dress. “For me, the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang ‘Happy Birthday,’ to JFK, it was that look.”

Her weight loss admission garnered tons of backlash.

“I didn’t do anything unhealthy,” she told The New York Times one month later, defending her choices. “To me, it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renee Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose weight in a short period of time?’”