It’s truly amazing how something as simple as a celebrity bleaching their eyebrows can completely make over the entire look of their face to be unrecognizable.

The process is something that numerous models have undergone to alter their look for runway shows. Sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and more have had their eyebrows bleached to achieve a dramatic fashion aesthetic, but it isn’t something that they all look forward to.

Kendall revealed in a February 2016 website post, “I’ve been asked to alter my appearance in so many ways, it’s not even funny!” when doing runway work. She the described, “I think the worst is when designers want to mess with my eyebrows, though. It always freaks me out because every time they do it, I lose them. They literally fall OUT! It’s bad — I really hate getting a bleach.”

While The Kardashians star has been far less permissive about the eyebrow bleaching process, the Hadid sisters have proven they’re up for altering their looks during numerous fashion week shows.

Some stars actually love the versatility that bleached eyebrows can provide. Lady Gaga revealed to Vogue in 2016 that at the time, she preferred the look. “I bleach my eyebrows every day — I like to keep them light,” the singer-actress confessed to the publication. She added, “They’re more versatile for a beauty look. You can draw [your eyebrows] any way you want when they’re bleached.”

Katy Perry has bleached her eyebrows on multiple occasions but prefers to dye them back quickly. She famously appeared as if she had no eyebrows while rocking a dramatic black gown with gold embellishments for the 2016 Met Gala. With her jet-black hair done up in a tall beehive hairdo and styled with black lipstick and eyeliner, the absence of eyebrows on her pale complexion made her appear truly unrecognizable.

The “Firework” singer has proved she’s up for bleaching her eyebrows for other special occasions. When American Idol held a Disney-themed show in May 2021, the judge came dressed as Peter Pan‘s Tinkerbell. In addition to the sparkly green dress and wings, Katy wore pointed prosthetic elf ears and bleached her eyebrows so that she looked completely fairylike and ethereal. But she told fans the look was temporary following the show airing, as she posted several Instagram photos with her incredible Tinkerbell appearance and wrote in the caption, “Going to go dye my brows back now.”

Scroll down for before-and-after photos of stars with bleached eyebrows.