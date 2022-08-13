Unbothered! Kim Kardashian participated a super steamy photo shoot, featuring her wearing a sexy nude bikini and thigh-high heeled boots.

“Gym time,” the Kardashians star, 41, captioned the sultry Instagram video post on Saturday, August 13.

Multiple fans flooded the comments section to praise Kim, with some even referring to her recent breakup with now-ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

“AVAILABLE, BOYS,” one person wrote. “If Pete had a chance, so can I,” another boldly chimed in, whereas a separate Instagram user went so far as to comment, “PETE IS CRYING [RIGHT NOW].”

Just two days prior, the Hulu personality was seen rocking a revealing off-the-shoulder black bikini top while drinking shots at sister Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday fiesta.

“My name is Kim, and this is my first shot. This is how I do it,” she said in a video shared via TikTok by friend and party guest Yris Palmer on Thursday, August 11. In the clip, the platinum blonde beauty skillfully drank two different shots of liquor, embracing full-on party mode.

The Skims founder’s recent sexy photos and appearances come just one week after Kim and Pete, 28, called it quits after dating for nearly one year.

“They amicably split this week,” an insider told Life & Style on August 5.

News of their sudden breakup shocked “Kete” fans since the former pair seemed to be going strong since October 2021 after Kim made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. The reality TV star and the comedian even shared a sweet kiss in an Aladdin parody sketch at the time. On November 6, In Touch confirmed the duo were officially dating. However, Kim and Pete maintained a pretty low-profile romance through the end of that year.

It wasn’t until March 11 when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made their relationship Instagram official. However, the couple’s bond was seemingly growing stronger amid the drama her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West caused in the beginning of 2022. Kim shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West with the Grammy Award winner, 45.

Amid the “Praise God” rapper’s social media rants against Pete, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that she was “leaning” on Pete for emotional support throughout the dramatic ordeal.

“The Kanye attacks are just vicious and uncalled for, and Pete sees how much it’s affecting her,” the source said on February 7, adding that Pete had a “calming effect” on his then-girlfriend. “He’s the shoulder she needs right now and he’s not doing it for any reason other than he cares about her.”

At the time, the insider described how the King of Staten Island actor had “been there for her in person to hold her, and he picks up her late-night phone calls.”

“Pete has proven himself. He cares for her and he’s a true friend,” the source added. “Even if the romance fizzles out someday, she says she appreciates that he’s a good, solid guy, and he keeps his word. Kim’s in good hands.”