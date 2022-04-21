Searching for a love nest! Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, went house hunting in Bel-Air during episode 2 of The Kardashians ahead of their wedding.

“Travis and I currently live in separate homes a block away from each other,” the Poosh.com founder, 43, explained. With that, the engaged A-listers, who went public with their romance in February 2021, decided to “explore the idea of living in one home.”

However, Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, are “so in love with their homes right now” that the search has been tricky!

The mother of three, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, hopes to find somewhere she and Travis, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, can build a home as a family. “I could see us all lying on the couch and watching movies and cooking together,” the E! alum gushed.

While touring the spacious Bel-Air house, Kourtney and Travis decided to take a PDA break! In fact, the California native straddled the music producer right in front of the real estate agent.

Of course, Kourtney and Travis have been called out for their extreme PDA on a number of occasions. Not only does the pair share salacious photos on social media, but they also can’t keep their hands off each other at awards shows.

While attending the 2022 Grammy Awards, Kourtney sat on Travis’ lap as they kissed for an “uncomfortably long” period of time, a source told Us Weekly on April 4, noting the makeout session went on “for almost a minute.”

Beyond Kourtney and Travis’ obvious sexual chemistry, the soon-to-be husband and wife also want to expand their family.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant. It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “Kourt has been trying to get there the natural way, but she’s also looking at IVF, but their close friends and family are all aware it’s in the works and that it’s just a matter of time before she conceives.”