Mommy-son day! Kourtney Kardashian and her youngest child, Reign Disick, enjoyed a day out at Newport Beach on July 24 — and luckily for us, the proud mother of three shared tons of photos from the special day.

In a series of nine snapshots, the 41-year-old showed off the stunning beach (with folks social distancing, might we add) and her young son, 5, fishing alongside a local fisherman who set up shop on the pier. “Choose wisely what you give your time, love and energy to, for what you water grows,” she captioned the photoset. Considering Newport Beach is only an hour away from Kourt’s native Calabasas, we consider this practically the perfect spot for a gorgeous day trip.

It’s no surprise to see the Poosh founder — who also shares son Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 8, with ex Scott Disick — spending quality time with her children. She has been vocal about her dedication to putting them first as much as possible.

“I always try my absolute best when I’m with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we’re doing, and have those moments where you’re looking in each other’s eyes and connecting. It’s so important,” she told Vogue Arabia in an interview published on July 7.

In fact, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star regularly makes time for entire days dedicated to her kiddos. “I usually take one day on the weekend when we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats,” she added. “We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day.”

It seems Kourtney is focusing on her children even more than ever — she recently revealed filming KUWTK “became a toxic environment” for her and announced her departure as a series regular. “Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard,” she explained to Vogue Arabia. “People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Kourtney and Reign’s mommy-son day out at Newport Beach!