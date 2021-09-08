Flaunting her figure! Kourtney Kardashian deleted a seemingly unedited photo of herself showing off her backside in a Kylie Swim swimsuit.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, shared the sexy snapshots on Monday, September 6. She used an orange heart emoji and tagged her 24-year-old sister’s new swim brand in the caption of the post, which included three photos of herself modeling the suit from all angles.

Fans couldn’t help but notice the snapshots of Kourtney in the cutout, thong swimsuit appeared to be unaltered. It’s unclear why she took down her post.

“You’re my favorite because you are REAL. I don’t see any of the other family members posting such raw photos,” one user wrote in the now-deleted post, according to Us Weekly. “I congratulate Kourtney for promoting that bodies ARE NO LONGER PERFECT, and we don’t have to BE ASHAMED ABOUT THAT,” someone else added.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney never shies away from showing off her natural body — or clapping back at rude comments about her figure.

In May 2020, the Poosh founder was accused of being pregnant after she uploaded a photo that featured her bare stomach. The proud mama, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, denied the pregnancy speculation and revealed she actually just gained some weight.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” she replied on Instagram at the time. “I have given birth three amazing times, and this is the shape of my body.”

Later that month, the reality star revealed why she responded to comments about her body. “I’m obviously posting it, and this is the shape of my body,” Kourt said in a YouTube video. “I don’t think I look pregnant at all. We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it. So that’s how I respond to the negative comments.”

That being said, the Los Angeles native is all about balance. “My whole summer in Italy when I was eating pasta, ice cream and baskets of Focaccia daily, I would just jump rope for 20 minutes,” Kourtney previously said in a YouTube live video with sister Khloé Kardashian in 2019. “I would 10 minutes straight, or as long as I could, then do push ups, sit ups, squats … You know, a little butt workout. I would always mix it up, so I wouldn’t get bored.”