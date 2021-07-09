Hot mama! Kourtney Kardashian is all about being natural — and that includes her steamy bikini photos. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum often posts completely unedited swimsuit snapshots to her Instagram … and they’re all as sexy as you would expect.

The Poosh founder has really been showing off her body since she started dating boyfriend Travis Barker, with whom she first sparked romance rumors in January. Less than a month later, they made their relationship Instagram official — and have been flaunting their love with sexy PDA photos in swimsuits and regular outings together.

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”

Kourtney’s kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — are all about their mom’s new boyfriend. “They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” a separate source gushed. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

The insider noted, “Travis doesn’t take himself too seriously and his kids are grown, so he hasn’t been able to be as kid-like as he is getting to be right now.” The Blink-182 drummer shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney’s famous family is so in love with her blossoming romance that they are convinced an engagement is “imminent” and that “marriage is almost certain” for the happy couple, an additional source previously revealed to Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kourtney’s best unedited bikini photos!