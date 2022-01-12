Subtly shutting down speculation? Kourtney Kardashian seemingly debunked baby No. 4 pregnancy rumors by posting a new photo of herself sipping out of a Champagne glass with Travis Barker.

“It’s still 2022, right?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, captioned a cuddled-up photo with her fiancé, 46, on Wednesday, January 12, via Instagram. The snapshot appeared to be from New Year’s Eve, as the couple sat in matching red and black silk, leopard-print pajamas and wore 2022 garb.

However, it was most notable that Kourtney could be seen sipping out of a red Champagne glass.

Of course, the Poosh founder could have been enjoying a non-alcoholic beverage, especially since the Blink-182 drummer does not drink alcohol, but the timing seemed purposeful amid rumors that the celebrity couple is expecting a baby.

Kourtney already shares three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex Scott Disick. As for Travis, he has two teenage kids, son Landon and daughter Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Pregnancy speculation began in early 2022 after Kourt shared a post from her lifestyle site about participating in Dry January, a popular challenge that involves not drinking alcohol for a month. It’s open to all people, not just those who are expecting, but some fans thought it was a clever way to explain her sobriety.

In addition, Barstool Sports reporter Jordyn Woodruff shared a theory about the He’s All That actress’ avocado purse.

“Kourtney posted an old Instagram which you know in Kardashian-Jenner world, that means, they’re pregnant. Then Kourtney Kardashian posted this avocado to her Instagram Story and kept showing it off. Then she posted this picture with her hands over her stomach,” Jordyn said in reference to all of Kourtney’s recent social media activity. “And at 16 weeks, your baby is the size of an avocado.”

Even more suspicious, the reality babe’s Poosh site “liked” the speculation video.

Kourtney, who got engaged to Travis in October, has previously shut down pregnancy rumors point-blank in the past. In December 2021, the mom of three responded to an Instagram comment about her physical appearance.

“Not to be that girl but … is that a [pregnant] belly?” one fan commented on a bikini photo of Kourtney. “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?” the mother of three replied.