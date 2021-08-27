Sun’s out, buns out! Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her bikini body while enjoying a romantic vacation to Italy with Blink-182 rocker boyfriend Travis Barker.

The thong-clad Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, put her toned figure on full display in new photos obtained by TMZ on Friday, August 27, showing the couple walking on the beach and taking a dip in the water together.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney and Travis, 45, were also spotted sunbathing and going on a boat ride during their European getaway following her short hair makeover, which she unveiled earlier this month.

“You’re perfect,” he wrote upon seeing the pic of her fresh bob cut.

It’s been a while since they first ignited romance rumors in January, and the now-Instagram official couple are very open about their blossoming romance. The “All the Small Things” hitmaker gushed over Kourtney in a post he shared on August 17, documenting a milestone moment in his life.

Travis commemorated his first plane ride in 13 years by sharing a snap of Kourtney jumping into his arms. “Anything is possible with you,” the drummer captioned his Instagram post following his near-fatal plane crash in 2008.

In the picture, the power couple took a PDA-filled snap right in front of her sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet ahead of their trip to Cabos San Lucas, Mexico.

Instagram; Shutterstock

“Anything and everything with you,” the mom of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, commented. Travis also is a father to kids Landon and Alabama shared with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

After seeing the couple’s various loved-up outings and undeniable connection, Kourtney’s family thinks a proposal from Travis is “imminent,” an insider previously told Life & Style in April. “Marriage is almost certain.”

The insider pointed out the lovebirds are doing “absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction.”

On top of that, her sisters “say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” added the source close to the reality TV family. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”