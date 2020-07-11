It’s no surprise Kourtney Kardashian is all about her health and eating clean — but the 41-year-old makes sure to do it in style. On July 10, she showed off a trendy juicer by Dolce & Gabbana (yep, you read that right) while making homemade orange juice on her Instagram Stories.

The appliance is part of a collaboration between the luxury house and Smeg, a company that crafts stylish gadgets for the home. Its rustic design is a nod to traditional Sicilian designs and was made in Italy. How much would the cute contraption cost you, you might be wondering? The juicer retails for a whopping $650 and you can purchase it at retailers like Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman or Williams-Sonoma.

Instagram

When it comes to her diet, Kourt doesn’t mess around. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed she was transitioning back to the keto diet on June 29, after taking a break while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the past, the mother of three has been vocal about why she prefers the low-carb, high-fat lifestyle. “My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago,” she explained in a blog post in June 2019. “In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet.”

As far as her meals, she keeps it simple and sticks to what works for her. “My plan this time is to eat minimal carbs and no grains, beans, or legumes,” she explained. “I’m focusing my meals on fresh vegetables and lean proteins. I eat three meals a day with no snacking in between if possible.”

The Poosh founder is no stranger to a cheat meal and expressed she likes to have “something sweet” twice a day, after lunch and dinner. “But when I did the keto diet, I was very strict six days a week and my cheat day was on Sundays,” she noted. “I’d go to the farmers market before church and get a matcha latte and chocolate croissant from Alfred’s. Then, after church, I’d head to Soho House for their buffet (all-you-can-eat waffles with butter and syrup).”

Sounds pretty delicious, don’t you think?