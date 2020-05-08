If you’re having trouble achieving your summer body goals, you’re not alone! Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of the Krispy Creme doughnuts her mom, Kris Jenner, sent her and teased the momager for getting in the way of her healthy lifestyle.

“OMG @krisjenner is sabotaging my summer body,” the 41-year-old captioned a video shared via Instagram Stories on Friday, May 8. So relatable!

Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

If you ~keep up~ with Kourtney, then you know she’s all about eating clean. The brunette beauty is always switching it up, but she really likes the keto diet. “My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and a half years ago, when I did it for two months,” she explained in a Poosh blog post in June 2019.

“In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” she added.

And of course, she takes it very seriously. “When I did the keto diet, I was very strict six days a week and my cheat day was on Sundays,” she continued. “I’d go to the farmers market before church and get a matcha latte and chocolate croissant from Alfred’s. Then, after church, I’d head to Soho House for their buffet (all-you-can-eat waffles with butter and syrup).” That’s some serious dedication.

However, she’s not always super strict with her diet in general. Kourtney noted cheating is OK — she does it twice a day “with a little something sweet after lunch and dinner,” she revealed.

When it comes to her kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, Kourtney is more lenient with the foods they eat. “With our kids, I try not to force it,” she told Health during an interview published in March. “I teach them healthy stuff and everything in moderation. When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we’re not bringing our own snacks!”

Clearly, it’s all about balance!