Coparenting! Kourtney Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick reunited for their oldest child Mason Disick’s star-studded bar mitzvah on Sunday, December 18.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums arrived separately for their eldest son’s 13th birthday extravaganza in West Hollywood. Kourtney, 43, walked in holding hands with their daughter, Penelope, while Scott, 39, came at a different time arm-in-arm with their youngest son, Reign, per photos from the Daily Mail.

Other partygoers included Mason’s famous aunts. Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing the same leather pants and graphic cropped T-shirt that received criticism from fans at Paris Hilton’s family holiday party that same day. Khloé Kardashian looked sleek in a black bodysuit while Kylie and Kendall Jenner each looked chic in black gowns. As for Kris Jenner, the proud grandma coordinated with her family in a head-to-toe black ensemble.

It is unclear if Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, attended the party for Mason, but he was not seen in photographs. Instead, the Blink-182 drummer shared a video of himself in the studio via his Instagram Stories, and it appeared he had a nightcap at his and Kourt’s latest real estate purchase in Santa Barbara, California. They bought the beach house from comedian Conan O’Brien in October.

The Can I Say author shared a photo of the cozy fireplace that same night. It appears he and Kourtney did not stay apart for long because he posted a photo of the Kardashians star wearing Christmas-themed pajamas the next morning.

Things have been awkward between Kourtney and Scott since her relationship with Travis, whom she married in May. While he has been trying to cope with the fact that she’s moved on for good, a source told In Touch that “deep down it hurts.”

“Scott has been hitting the bars since Kourtney’s Portofino wedding. Whatever anyone says, Kourtney is the one that got away,” the source said at the time about his ex’s Italian nuptials in June. “Seeing Kourtney and Travis splashed over the internet surrounded by the Kardashians was a hard pill to swallow for Scott. He says he’s OK, and yes, he has moved on.”

Although Scott has expressed concern about being pushed out of the famous brood during The Kardashians, Kris, 67, made it clear they all “love” the New York native while responding to an Instagram comment in August.

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family … he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family,” the momager wrote at the time.