Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

No one does glam quite like Kourtney Kardashian! The 41-year-old shared what appears to be throwback photos taken inside her younger sister Kylie Jenner‘s bathroom, and it’s everything.

“Say hi to Kylie’s pink marble shower,” she captioned the set of Instagram pics shared on Friday, May 22. Of course, Kylie chimed in with a heart-eyed emoji in the comments. Khloé Kardashian added, “Hi content.”

Since quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Poosh.com founder has been sharing a combination of glam and makeup-free looks on her social media. Needless to say, Kourt can rock both. However, these days, she seems to be most comfortable in her natural element.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

On May 13, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed over her figure after a follower assumed she was pregnant. “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on and I actually love it,” the brunette beauty responded. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

During a YouTube video uploaded on Wednesday, May 20, Kourtney spilled the tea on why she addressed her weight-gain in the first place. “I’m obviously posting it, and this is the shape of my body,” she explained. “I don’t think I look pregnant at all. We’re all shaped differently and that’s my body and I’m proud of it. So that’s how I respond to the negative comments.”

Kourt is all about balance, and she takes her diet and fitness regimen very seriously. That being said, Kourt believes in having healthy foods at home. However, when it comes to her kids’ diets, she’s not always strict.

“With our kids, I try not to force it,” Kourtney revealed to Health during an interview in March. She shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick.

“I teach them healthy stuff and everything in moderation.” The reality star revealed she lets them indulge on special occasions. “When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we’re not bringing our own snacks!”

It’s the best of both worlds!