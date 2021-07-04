Girls’ day! Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed an oceanside hangout with boyfriend Travis Barker‘s daughters, Atiana De La Hoya and Alabama Barker, on Saturday, July 3.

The three girls posed alongside Sarah R. Howard — one of the 42-year-old’s closest friends who also serves as chief content officer of Poosh — in a cute photo the influencer posted to her Instagram Stories. She tagged Kourtney in the post, so the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum then shared the image to her own Instagram Stories and proceeded to tag Alabama, 15, and Atiana, 22, in her repost.

Sarah Howard/Instagram, Alabama Barker/Instagram

The same day, Alabama shared a cute video of the ocean waves as she and Kourtney looked out over the water. She also tagged the mother of three — Kourtney shares 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick — in the sweet post and included a red heart emoji.

It seemed as though the reality star and her boyfriend’s kids were enjoying some time together at her new multimillion-dollar Palm Springs property. “It’s their ‘escape home,’” an insider told Life & Style in June. “It’s serene and tranquil — the perfect place for them to switch off from their busy lives in Los Angeles.”

A separate source previously revealed to Life & Style that the Blink-182 drummer’s two biological children, Landon and Alabama — whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — think Kourtney is “cool” and are totally in support of her relationship with their dad, 45. “His 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, loves Kourtney. [Alabama] follows her on social media and loves her style,” the insider gushed at the time. “His 17-year-old son, Landon, is just happy that his dad is dating.”

Atiana, whom Shanna shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya, is also a big fan of the former E! personality. “Like Alabama, she grew up watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and thinks Kourtney is pretty cool,” the source noted.

Things are going so well for Kourtney and Travis that the Kardashian-Jenner family is convinced “marriage is almost certain” for the pair, an additional insider raved to Life & Style in April. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The source added, “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”