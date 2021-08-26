Kourtney Kardashian debuted her daughter Penelope Disick’s new dyed red hair on Thursday, August 26.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, shared the photo via Instagram that showed the 9-year-old running her fingers through her long locks. The proud mom used a slew of red emojis, including a strawberry, rose and chili pepper, as the caption.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Shortly after, the Poosh founder revealed the dying process on her Instagram Story and posted a photo of Penelope’s hair clipped up while the dye did its magic.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

P’s friends and family adored her new looked. Kim Kardashian “liked” the adorable photo less than an hour after it was posted. Kourt’s BFF Stephanie Shepherd commented with a skull and three crying emojis.

Some commenters expressed their concern that the reality star’s daughter was too young to dye her hair. However, Kourtney is no stranger to criticism about her parenting. The reality star shares three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex Scott Disick.

“I really try to not give energy to things that aren’t worthy of my energy,” she previously told Rose Inc. “Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me, I definitely have the platform to correct it. But I usually don’t think twice.”

At the end of the day, the mom of three knows that everyone has an opinion. “No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say — good or bad,” she acknowledged.

However, Kourtney admitted it’s “the worst” to receive “unsolicited parenting advice” from people online. “No one knows my kids better than me. I’ve got this. I’m good, thanks,” the Kourtney & Kim Take Miami alum said.

When it comes to her kids’ hair, Penelope isn’t the only one who garnered strong opinions from followers. For years, Kourtney and Scott’s youngest son, Reign, wore his hair very long.

After a user said the Los Angeles native “really” needed “to cut” Reign’s hair, Kourtney had the perfect clapback. “She really needs to not worry about kids that aren’t her own. He is a happy boy,” the E! star replied.