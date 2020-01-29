A little mom time will you do good! Kourtney Kardashian shared the sweetest new set of photos of her two youngest children, Penelope and Reign Disick, on Instagram on January 28 — and needless to say, these two cuties are getting more and more adorable by the minute. And so grown up, too!

In a series of ten photos posted to the social media platform from a sweet little trip to Idaho, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, can be seen enjoying the outdoors life in front of a gorgeous cabin. Plus, the KUWTK star also shared some videos from their property as well as an incredible photo of their land at nighttime. And, of course, you can’t forget a selfie with mom — or, at least, P didn’t.

“My Own Private Idaho,” the brunette beauty, 40, captioned the set of images. Naturally, the choice of caption is an allusion to the classic River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves film of the same name … but it also seems as though Kourt really enjoyed the serenity of the peace and quiet of the state, too.

Undoubtedly, fans and followers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sweet set of pics. “You should start a travel vlog,” one user encouraged — and we totally agree. “You have the cutest Kardashian kids,” another fan gushed — and we definitely see their point. LOL! Even Kar-Jenner hairstylist Jen Atkin made her presence known on the post. “P is the best,” she wrote, showing love for Kourt’s only daughter.

It’s clear that the Poosh founder’s children really love their mama, but they also have another motherly figure in their lives: dad Scott Disick‘s girlfriend, Sofia Richie. According to an insider who spoke with Life & Style exclusively, Reigny, P and their older bro, Mason, totally “adore her.”

“Sofia’s great with Mason, Penelope and Reign,” the source gushed back in late November 2019. But the 21-year-old definitely knows her place in the fam. “She’d never try to replace Kourtney as mom,” the insider reassured. Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Kourtney, Penelope and Reign in their “own private Idaho.”