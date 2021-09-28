High praise! Kourtney Kardashian shared a steamy quote via Instagram on Monday, September 27, seemingly directed at her boyfriend, Travis Barker. “Some people underestimate how erotic it is to be understood,” the passage, attributed to American novelist Mary Rakow, read.

Since going public with their relationship in February, the Poosh.com founder, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, are known for packing on the PDA in public — ahem, they touched tongues at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards! However, their connection is hardly skin deep. In fact, Kourtney was instrumental in helping Travis overcome his fear of flying following his near-fatal plane crash in 2008.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“I’m invincible when I’m with her,” the father of two, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, told Nylon in an interview published earlier this month. “It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

But fly he did! In August, Travis and Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, boarded Kylie Jenner‘s private jet and headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a romantic getaway. Their trip marked Travis’ first time on an airplane in 13 years after surviving the September 2008 accident where four passengers were killed.

“I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,'” the music producer recalled to the magazine. “And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did.”

Ultimately, Travis recognizes that his relationship with Kourtney was the catalyst he needed! “It’s still something very new to me but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” he said. “She’s definitely that for me.”