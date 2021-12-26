She’s little red! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter, Penelope Disick, unveiled her freshly dyed red hair in a new TikTok reveal.

Penelope, 9, synced the video to ILoveSlowedMusic’s “Lookmeinmyeyes.” She began the clip in her usual brunette hair color, wearing it down over a multi-colored collared shirt. She then teased the camera, using a hand gesture that indicated to watch her. After the transition, Penelope’s hair had been dyed a bold red color which she styled in a ponytail, as she changed into an elf-decorated long-sleeved shirt.

This isn’t the first time Penelope has rocked a red look. The kiddo dyed her hair red over the summer, as shown in Kourtney’s August 26 Instagram post. The Poosh founder, 42, captioned the image with multiple red-colored emojis, including red fruits and a rose.

It appears the mother-daughter duo appreciate this particular color, since Kourtney has posted several images of herself wearing red outfits. Some fans even speculated that the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would choose a red wedding dress when she marries fiancé Travis Barker. However, she hasn’t publicly confirmed the rumor.

Aside from her fashionable mom, Penelope has shared multiple posts to her TikTok this year. The first post from her initial account @blah445087 that was labeled “Kourtney-Penelope” was dated on October 17. After posting a few at-home clips to the account, the TikTok was disabled on November 22 for violating “Community Guidelines.” However, the account was quickly reinstated the next day under the new username @pandkourt.

Since then, Penelope hasn’t hesitated to show off some fun moments at home. One week after the brief account shutdown, Penelope shared a sweet video of herself spinning in front of her mom and Travis, 46, on November 27. The clip was synced to Fazlija’s “Helikopter,” and the couple followed Penelope’s lead before they embraced one other in a warm hug in the background.

Similar to her mom, Penelope has also shown off some of the festive Christmas decorations inside their home, including the Elf on the Shelf dolls her mom had around the house. It appeared the Elves got into a mess though, as Penelope shared a clip to TikTok on Wednesday, December 22, featuring a glitter-filled scene of “Elves Hard At Work,” according to a small sign hung up nearby.

Penelope and Kourtney rang in the holiday with their blended family this year, alongside Travis, 46, and his kids — Alabama and Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya — and Kourtney’s other two kids, Mason and Reign Disick. On Christmas, Kourtney showed off the group’s stockings, each embroidered with their names, hung up in an Instagram Story.