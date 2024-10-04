Kris Jenner is in budget crunch mode right now and put the pinch on boyfriend Corey Gamble’s money handouts, much to his dismay, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She’s freaking out about her bank balance shrinking and had to make cuts somewhere, and certainly not her stash of expensive wine,” the insider says. “Slashing Corey’s allowance was the logical next step.”

The source adds that Corey, 43 — who began dating Kris, 68, in 2014 — has “been on the payroll for 10 years.”

“He was taking several hundred grand a month in salary and getting carte blanche on credit cards, totaling a million or more. Now, it’s come down to $10k a month, and he must ask permission to use Kris’ premium credit cards and no more cash advances and pay for his own transportation,” the insider continues. “It’s pretty insulting for a guy who was used to getting everything he wanted, from driving Kris’ luxury cars to buying gold chains on a whim, but things are different now.”

The source adds that although Corey is “not exactly a pauper” and “makes a fair chunk of change on his own” as a talent manager with Scooter Braun, “Kris is freaking out about money. And when she’s like this, Corey’s the one who feels the brunt of it.”

Despite having an estimated net worth of $170 million, according to multiple reports, the momager was spotted doing some savvy shopping at wholesale retailer Costco in Los Angeles on September 24. Kris wore a gray and white tracksuit with matching sneakers as she browsed the store with daughter Khloé Kardashian, as seen in photos published by Daily Mail. The mom of six was then seen loading her shopping bags into her Rolls Royce before her driver took her to another destination.

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

One reason for Kris’ newly tight budget could be the uncertain future of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s reality show, The Kardashians. Though Hulu renewed the series for a 20-episode sixth season over the summer, a source exclusively told Life & Style on August 22 that The Kardashians could be on its way out the door.

“Kris wants the show to go on forever, but the economic realities of the streaming world are creeping up on her whether she likes it or not,” the insider said. That means everything – marketing budgets, fees, episode counts – is getting tighter in the name of [a streaming service like Hulu] making a profit.”

The source added that Kris “has to adapt to the times and make a smaller episode order work for her and the girls, for the sake of keeping the show going.”

On the other hand, the insider noted that Kris wasn’t necessarily going to take a pay cut for the show. “Because she isn’t just a producer, she’s also a star and her name is on the label,” the source said. “Stars still get paid like stars in streaming, but it’s everything else about these shows that’s shrinking.”

Kris’ daughter Kim Kardashian has also had less time to film The Kardashians after committing to a starring role in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal drama, a source previously exclusively told Life & Style.

​​“It would be a real shame if it ended after a short run,” the insider said. “But that doesn’t change the fact that Kim has found this new passion for acting, and that means a lot of 18-hour shooting days where the reality TV camera can’t follow her around.”