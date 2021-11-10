Happy birthday, Corey Gamble! Kim and Khloé Kardashian posted sweet tributes for Kris Jenner’s boyfriend’s big day, and it proves he’s become a mainstay in the famous family.

“Love to all. I turned 41 today, and I’m thankful for it all. Self-love is the truth!” the music manager wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 10, to celebrate the occasion.

There is likely a big celebration in store because his and Kris’ birthdays are just five days apart. He shared a thoughtful tribute to the momager, 66, just days earlier on his Instagram feed.

“Happpppppy Birthday my beautiful queen!! Love you deep, [babe]. Cheers to the best mother and more decades of love and good health with [you],” Corey wrote. Kris responded by telling her beau that he “means the world” to her.

It’s no secret the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch’s children have grown close to her boyfriend since they started their romance back in 2014 following her split from Caitlyn Jenner.

An insider told Life & Style Corey is “definitely an unofficial Kardashian-Jenner family member” and has “integrated himself” into the famous brood after all this time.

“Corey has been a quiet, solid presence in their lives for years now,” the insider explained. “He’s an ever-present uncle/father/grandpa figure. They confide in him about everything. Corey has everyone’s back.”

The Atlanta native is “especially close” with Kris’ youngest child, Kylie Jenner, added the insider, which is relatively obvious since the makeup mogul has said very positive things about him.

“I love Corey. I think that he’s just an amazing person, I think he treats my mom amazing,” Kylie once said during a confessional scene on KUWTK in 2019. “And he’s just helped me navigate through life, and I really appreciate his advice. He’s just always been a good, good guy.”

Kris’ family members aren’t the only ones who see her strong bond with Corey. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards gushed over the “great couple” during an interview with Life & Style in October.

“He just worships her, and he treats her like a queen. He always makes a point to … put her on a pedestal,” Kris’ longtime pal, 52, said. “She’s always the caretaker, too. So, to have someone who loves you like that and take care of you like that … I think that feels good to somebody.”

Keep scrolling to see the Kardashians’ birthday tributes for Corey!