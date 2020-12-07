Proud matriarch! Kris Jenner is buying “really meaningful” Christmas gifts for her kids and grandkids this year, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “All the kids expect Lovey to get them really amazing gifts, so how can she say no?”

“She wants to give back and not go crazy, but it’s hard to because she really, really loves Christmas time,” adds the insider about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 65.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Considering the extraordinary wealth of the reality family, the insider notes Kris’ children can “get anything they want on their own,” which is why the momager wants to go above and beyond with thoughtful presents. The insider teases she is thinking of getting matching “necklaces” for daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Obviously, she can’t forget about her 10 grandkids. “Of course, [she’s] doing her matching pajamas for everyone — monogrammed for each kid — but she also gets them one really big item,” says the insider while noting the proud grandma is thinking about “tricked out bikes” for the little ones. “They are all outside a lot more. So, she’s thinking of something for outdoors, like awesome bicycles.”

It will be a much smaller holiday for the Kardashian-Jenner family this year because Khloé, 36, revealed on Monday, December 6, that their annual Christmas Eve party is canceled.

“The COVID cases are getting out of control in [California]. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” the Good American founder announced via Twitter after a fan asked if their massive bash is still happening this year. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978, I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

Khloé added in a separate tweet the entire family is “so upset” about calling off their annual shindig, and she’s “so over 2020” like “everyone” else. Don’t worry, though, the Revenge Body host promised they are simply fueling up for 2021, which is going to be bigger than ever. “Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so f—king fire! COVID better be gone by next Christmas,” the reality babe wrote.

Kris is determined to add some magic to their Christmas!