Fresh and Orderly! See What’s Inside Kris Jenner’s Pristine Fridge and Freezer With Her Tour

The Kardashians star Kris Jenner has showcased her many talents through the years of her family’s reality shows. She is a mother of six, a doting grandmother of 11, a businesswoman and a reality TV personality. She also has a stunning refrigerator! Giving a tour of her newly renovated home in episode 5 of her family’s Hulu series, fans got a glimpse inside the San Diego native’s kitchen, but her refrigerator stole the show.

“Mom, this is so nice!” daughter Kendall Jenner said as she entered her mom’s home. “She killed it, she really did,” she later said.

Cameras panned across Kris’ massive matte-black refrigerator, showing behind see-through glass doors that it was stocked from top to bottom with fresh greens. Kendall opened a separate refrigerator door to reveal a fridge filled with condiments, butter, eggs and champagne.

According to daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s platform Poosh, Kris has two refrigerators in total. The middle one holds fruit, vegetables and herbs, which are organized immaculately. There’s even an entire drawer full of green grapes. In addition to heaping heads of lettuce and broccoli, Kris’ produce fridge had a variety of vegetables like asparagus, artichoke, bell peppers, celery and avocado.

The fridge to the right is just as neat and tidy, with “beverages, condiments and more,” the site wrote, adding that she always keeps fresh berries in the fridge for snacking on. In her beverage fridge, it appears Kris keeps bottles of champagne, sparkling waters and a variety of nut milks.

Kris’ freezer sits to the left, which is “always equipped with her favorite selection of ice cream,” according to Poosh. Her freezer is equally as organized and aesthetic as her fridge. It has rotating shelves holding Häagen-Dazs ice cream and separate ones for popsicles (which look quite gourmet).

Also in episode 5, Kris gave tours to dinner guests — her “12 favorite people” — to celebrate her 66th birthday on November 5, 2021. Party guests included Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi as well as Kourtney and her fiancé, Travis Barker.

“Living in Kris Jenner world is just fabulousness. Like being surrounded by opulence and a dirty martini in a crystal glass … covered in diamonds. And always made up, and in these gowns and candlelight and dinner china and fabulous s—t everywhere,” daughter Khloé Kardashian said in the episode, describing her mother’s glamorous life.

Keep scrolling to see photos of what’s inside Kris Jenner’s fridge!