Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, looked stunning as ever when they arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala.

The Kardashians star, 66, wore a flowy yellow gown with a white sleeve, whereas the talent manager, 41, donned a navy tuxedo.

This isn’t the couple’s first time gracing the steps of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Last year, Kris and Corey matched in coordinating black outfits for their Met Gala looks. While the momager rocked a plunging V-neck black blazer and ruffled train, her beau looked snazzy in an all-black suit with a light pink collared, button-down shirt.

Those from the Kardashian-Jenner family who attended this year’s event likely had a wonderful time with Kris and Corey, as the tight-knit family always rolls up in high spirits at any red carpet celebration.

Nearly one month prior to the 2022 Met Gala, Kris briefly opened up about having a “good” sex life with Corey during her final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The talk show host and the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star played “5 Second Rule,” in which they had to answer a prompt with the utmost speed.

Next, Kris even made a playful quip about what Corey would say about her, in response to the co-executive producer and DJ Twitch’s question.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

“Oh, he thinks I am a good golfer, he thinks I’m a good mom, and he thinks I’m….I don’t want to say the last one,” she laughed while frantically pressing the game buzzer.

While she doesn’t always speak explicitly of her love life, Kris doesn’t hesitate to make it clear when she wants to be alone with her man. During an episode of KUWTK, Corey surprised Kris at her office and she kicked out the camera crew to spend a few minutes alone with Corey.

“All right, guys, all of you get out of here. I’m taking a 10-minute break,” she said in the episode.

The famous pair have been dating since 2014, and their bond seems to be growing even stronger as time passes. From time to time, Kris makes sure to show Corey how much she loves him by paying tribute to her love on social media. For his November 2021 birthday, the Hulu personality gushed over Corey on Instagram, calling him “my love.”

“You are the most amazing partner, best friend, confidant, travel aficionado, therapist, problem solver, golf buddy, protector, advisor and the best, most wonderful man to my kids and my grandkids!!!” she captioned a black-and-white photo of them together that month. “You are such a special part of my heart and soul and I love you so very much babe … thank you for all you are in my life!! I am truly blessed.”

