Kristen Stewart and Fiancee Dylan Meyer’s Relationship Is Low-Key! See Their Romance in Photos

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer keep a very low profile when it comes to their relationship. However, the Spencer actress and the Moxie screenwriter have publicly gushed about each other on a few rare occasions.

In November 2021, the Twilight alum revealed that Dylan proposed to her.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” she told Howard Stern at the time. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Kristen then described what she and Dylan wanted for their wedding.

“We’re either going to have, like, no one, we’re just going to do it ourselves and just not have somebody officiate to sort of have another party involved in our moment,” she explained. “But we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings.”

That month, the Oscar nominee appeared on Today and gushed about their relationship, revealing that they had actually gotten engaged “months” beforehand.

“[It has been] perfect. I’m so absolutely just … I feel so lucky,” Kristen said. “And it’s just so nice to know something in this world. I know, I’m so surely happy, I’m so stoked.”

Since the American Ultra actress dropped the bombshell at the time that she and the film producer were getting married, Kristen admitted that her fiancée’s father had forgotten that they had already celebrated their engagement.

“The funny thing is even Dylan’s dad sent us an email congratulating us,” Kristen recalled. “He was like, ‘Girls, I’m so happy for you!’ We were like, ‘You were at the engagement party a month ago!”‘

Two months later, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the couple were leaning toward a non-traditional ceremony.

“Kristen and Dylan are planning a wedding, but it’s not going to be traditional,” the inside said in January 2022. “Put it this way, don’t expect a save-the-date card to come in the mail. Kristen isn’t a planner, and she’s certainly not about following any of the expected etiquette rules.”

The source also noted that “Kristen loves Dylan and wants the actual ceremony, their vows, to be special, but it doesn’t need to be a spectacle.”

Though the duo still hasn’t tied the knot, they are going strong, as they’ve been spotted on several outings together.

Scroll down to see Kristen and Dylan’s full relationship timeline!