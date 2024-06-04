Kristen Stewart’s Flummoxed After Film Underperforms

Kristen Stewart got great reviews for her latest movie, Love Lies Bleeding, but it wasn’t anything near the success she wanted it to be at the box office and she’s bitterly disappointed as a result.

“Kristen is flummoxed by what happened with Love Lies Bleeding for a very simple reason. She doesn’t know how to make a better movie than that,” a longtime pal of the Charlie’s Angels star exclusively reveals to Life & Style. “She thought this was an all-timer. She gave it everything, the critics got fully on-board, and yet it seems like almost nobody bought tickets.”

The source adds, “The math doesn’t add up and the movie has performed well below expectations. It’s shaken her. It all cuts a bit deeper with this one because Kristen was putting her full sexuality on display and telling a queer story without apologies while boosting a major new filmmaker in the process.”

Kristen, 34, famously dated her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson off and on from 2009 to 2013, but since then, the American Ultra star came out as gay during an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2017. She’s now engaged to Dylan Meyer.

Love Lies Bleeding is described as a “neo-noir romance thriller” and stars Kristen, along with Katy O’Brien, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov, Dave Franco and Ed Harris. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and released in theaters in March. The film follows the story of a gym manager who falls in love with a body builder as she passes through town. While the movie received positive reviews, it didn’t achieve the level of success Kristen expected.

Gotham / Getty Images

“She’s tried this formula in the past and it worked a lot better back then,” the insider continues. “Clearly the rules are changing. I see Kristen in a weird spot right now. She gets respect all over the world for her unconventional taste and instincts as an actor. But in the decade since she exited the Twilight franchise, she hasn’t had a single explosive hit that made hundreds of millions in profit.”

Adding salt to the wound is the fact that some of Kristen’s costars from the Twilight series have gone on to land roles in blockbusters, like Anna Kendrick, who played Beca Mitchell in the Pitch Perfect series.

“That hurts when you’ve got Rob Pattinson out there playing Batman or working with the director of Parasite. She needs a hit. She thought this was it. Boy, was she wrong,” the source concludes.