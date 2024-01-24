Kristen Stewart doesn’t mind burning bridges. In a candid new interview with Variety, the 33-year-old, among other pronouncements, declares she “won’t make a-f–king-nother movie” until she gets financing to direct her passion project, The Chronology of Water. “Yeah, I will quit the f–king business.” But it’s what she doesn’t say that really bites. Asked about the 2019 flop Charlie’s Angels, Kristen blurts, “I hated making that movie. I don’t know what else to say to you.”

Pressed, she calls back to the 2000 movie remake, starring Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore. “I love that movie, if that says anything.” An insider exclusively tells Life & Style the actress was upset that the studio “insisted on this cringey focus on the Angels being women rather than letting them just be action stars. She’s embarrassed that she agreed to do it.”