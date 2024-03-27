Kristen Stewart was over the moon when fiancée Dylan Meyer “nailed” her romantic proposal in 2021, but the Twilight alum revealed they’re taking their time when it comes to getting married.

“We’re both, like, really casual people, and so we did this sweeping, tradition thing where we were like, ‘Marry me! You marry me!'” Kristen, 33, told Amanda Hirsch on the Tuesday, March 26, episode of her “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

“And then we just never planned a wedding because we were like, ‘We kind of did it.’ But we’ll do it. I think we have a very loose plan, which is appropriate to us,” she added.

The pair are also thinking about starting a family, as K-Stew revealed, “We’ve done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff. So if we want to we can.”

The Spencer star continued, “Well, I’m like a human being, you know? I think at some point I’d have a family. You’re born into one and then you find some, you make some, and, you know, I’ll do all of that.”

Kristen hinted that the duo will be having an actual ceremony instead of an elopement. “I’m directing a movie soon, and so I have to do that before we get married. Because we have to send invites out and give people time to get ready for that,” she told listeners.

It could be quite some time before Kristen and Dylan tie the knot, as the Love Lies Bleeding actress told Variety in January while attending the Sundance Film Festival that she was still looking for financing for The Chronology of Water. She announced she would be directing the project in 2018, but it has yet to get off the ground.

“Well, that’s why we’re here! I wish I had more to say on that. I’m going to make that f–king movie!” the Los Angeles native told the publication. Kristen told the outlet ahead of the festival that she would not be taking any more acting roles until she got her directorial debut made.

“Yeah, I will quit the f–king business. I won’t make a-f–king-nother movie until I make this movie. I will tell you that, for sure. I think that will get things going,” she explained.

Kristen shared her engagement news with Howard Stern in November 2021 during an appearance on his Sirius XM radio show. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so, I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening,” she gushed.