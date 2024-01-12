Kristen Stewart gushed about her upcoming film Love Lies Bleeding and revealed that fans will be seeing her in several lesbian sex scenes.

The openly gay actress, 33, plays gym manager Lou, who falls for a bodybuilder named Jackie – played by Katy O’Brian — in the 1980s-set movie. “They don’t take their clothes off, but this is going to shock people,” Kristen told Variety about the sex scenes in an interview published on Thursday, January 11.

“All you ever [usually] see is a dress coming up and a head going down under,” Kristen said, adding, “I think even hetero sex on film is so rote. You go, ‘OK, I know what that looks like in movies, that’s what we’ll do,’ because no one actually wants to reveal themselves.”

Kristen went on to say, “There was something about having the things that I have found attractive be really glorified,” calling it “really sexy.” “And I don’t mean from an outsider’s perspective: I felt turned on by it, and it was cool to have people witness that,” she added.

The Spencer star came out as gay in 2017 during a Saturday Night Live opening monologue, which is something she is still proud of today.

At the time she joked about how Donald Trump used to tweet about her former relationship with Twilight costar Robert Pattinson. “Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now, because I’m hosting SNL — and I’m, like, so gay, dude,” she announced.

“It was cool to frame it in a funny context because it could say everything without having to sit down and do an interview,” Kristen told the publication. “‘So what platform is that going to be on? And who’s going to make money on that? And who’s going to be the person that broke it?’ I broke it, alone.”

Kristen hinted that her more feminine roles in the past helped make her more established in her profession. “Because I’m an actor, I want people to like me, and I want certain parts,” she shared. “I have lots of different experiences that shape who I am that are very, very far from binary. But I did get good at the heteronormative quality. I play that role well,” she explained about playing straight roles.

“It comes from a somewhat real place — it’s not fake. But it’s f–ked up that if I was gayer, it wouldn’t be the case,” she continued, revealing, “That’s why I’m f–king stoked about Love Lies Bleeding.”