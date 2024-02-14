Kristen Stewart is over the questions about her ex Robert Pattinson.

“Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that s–t, because it’s f–king weird,” Kristen, 33, told Rolling Stone about why she doesn’t like discussing the romance with her former costar in an interview published on Wednesday, February 14. “It’s like if someone kept asking you — I mean for literally decades — ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘F–king A, man! I don’t know!'”

Kristen and Robert, 37, dated on and off from 2009 to 2013, while also playing onscreen lovers Edward and Bella in the Twilight series. At the time, fans were happy to see their favorite onscreen couple get together in real life. However, it came crashing down four years later after Kristen admitted to cheating on Rob with Rupert Sanders.

Despite the dramatic end to their relationship, Kristen and Robert are seemingly on good terms and reunited in May 2023 after the Spencer actress crashed her ex’s birthday party alongside Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke.

“Strangely enough, I went to Rob’s birthday party recently. I kinda crashed with my friend Toni Collette, who had just done a movie with him,” the director said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in November 2023. “We had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too. That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, ‘Oh my god!’ We all hugged each other like, this is so crazy and cool.”

Getty

The former costars have also moved on to other romances. Robert sparked a connection with Suki Waterhouse in 2018 and in November 2023, the pair revealed they were expecting their first child. Meanwhile, Kristen announced her engagement to Dylan Meyer in 2021 after two years of dating.

“We don’t have it in us to have a big wedding,” the California native told Rolling Stone about her wedding plans. “We’re probably just going to do it soon. We just are busy trying to make movies because they’re our babies.”

The actress also touched on making real babies with her partner at some point soon, adding, “There’s no f–king way that I don’t start acquiring kids.”

“Ideally at some point soon I go, ‘I want to have a kid.’ I really want that to happen,” she continued, calling the idea of carrying a baby “radical.” She added, “I’m not scared of being pregnant. I’m not scared of having a kid. But I’m so f–king scared of childbirth, it’s crazy.”