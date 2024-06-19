Kristin Cavallari confirmed she got breast implants and a lift once she was done breastfeeding her three kids.

“I did both after breast feeding. Everyone acting like I lied about it when I never got asked specifically about implants themselves,” Kristin, 37, told a fan who asked if she got a breast lift in the comments section of an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, June 18. “I said in an interview YEARS ago that I had a lift (which, to me, felt like I was revealing more than I actually needed to) but I never once denied implants, ever.”

The fan made the comment after Kristin shared a clip of herself talking to plastic surgeon Dr. Jacob Unger on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast.

The former Laguna Beach star shares kids Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler, whom she was married to from 2013 until their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Not only has Kristin been candid about her cosmetic procedures, but she also recently opened up about the weight she lost during her marriage to Jay, 41.

“I was very thin,” Kristin admitted during the June 11 episode of her podcast when asked about her tiny frame when she filmed Very Cavallari. “I’ll put it into perspective for you guys. I’m 5’3”. I currently weigh 114 pounds. Filming Very Cavallari, I got down to 102, and I was eating the same amount of food that I’m eating now.”

She then explained that her low weight was caused by stress when she was filming the E! reality show, which aired from 2018 until 2020.

“The difference was I was so unhappy and so stressed out,” Kristin continued. “I look back at photos from that time period and I’m like, ‘Holy s–t.’ I was rail f–king thin. I was skin and bones. I looked like s–t. I think I look so much better now. And you guys, that was just stress. That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly. Literally, I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate.”

Kristin announced her split from Jay in August 2020. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Nearly four years after their split, Kristin found love with Montana Boyz member Mark Estes. After she made their romance Instagram official in February, the reality star has opened up about their relationship on her podcast and on social media.

Gotham/GC Images

While she has had to defend her and Mark’s 13 year age gap, Kristin also revealed the TikTok star met her kids early on in their romance. “My kids [previously] met one person [I dated] for literally five minutes. [It] was a musician because they were really excited and big fans of him. [Mark] is the real first guy I’d say they met,” Kristin said during a March episode of “Let’s Be Honest,” adding that Mark, 24, met her kids when he picked her up for their first date.

“The boys were like, ‘Can I show you my room?’ He’s up there with my kids, seeing their rooms,” she continued. “My boys were so excited about him. I think, more than anything, my kids are really excited for me. My kids really want to see me happy.”