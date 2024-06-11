Kristin Cavallari claimed that she weighed as little as 102 pounds during her marriage to Jay Cutler.

While participating in a Q&A with fans during the Tuesday, June 11, episode of her “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari” podcast, the reality star, 37, was asked about her tiny physique when she filmed Very Cavallari.

“I was very thin,” Kristin admitted. “I’ll put it into perspective for you guys. I’m 5’3”. I currently weigh 114 pounds. Filming Very Cavallari, I got down to 102, and I was eating the same amount of food that I’m eating now.”

Kristin then explained that her low weight was caused by the stress she experienced while filming the show, which ran on E! from 2018 until 2022.

“The difference was I was so unhappy and so stressed out,” she continued. “I look back at photos from that time period and I’m like, ‘Holy S–t.’ I was rail f–king thin. I was skin and bones. I looked like s–t. I think I look so much better now. And you guys, that was just stress. That was being in a really unhappy marriage, quite honestly. Literally, I was so unhappy, and I had way too much on my plate.”

Kristin and Jay, 41, were married from 2013 until 2020, and they share kids Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.

The Laguna Beach alum announced they called it quits in an August 2020 Instagram post. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” she wrote at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Kristin has since moved on and found love with Montana Boyz member Mark Estes. She made their romance Instagram official on February 27, and has shared glimpses into their relationship on social media and on her podcast.

She even revealed Mark, 24, met her kids early on in their romance, recalling the experience during a March episode of “Let’s Be Honest” podcast.

“My kids [previously] met one person [I dated] for literally five minutes. [It] was a musician because they were really excited and big fans of him. [Mark] is the real first guy I’d say they met,” Kristin explained, revealing the meeting took place when he picked her up for their first date in February. “The boys were like, ‘Can I show you my room?’ He’s up there with my kids, seeing their rooms. My boys were so excited about him. I think, more than anything, my kids are really excited for me. My kids really want to see me happy.”

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Mark also shared insight into his relationship with Kristin’s children when he exclusively spoke to Life & Style in April, revealing that they’re “great kids.”