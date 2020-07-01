Dedicated mama alert! Kylie Jenner seemingly debuted a brand new tattoo in honor of her daughter, Stormi Webster, while taking a cute selfie video with her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada.

As the dynamic duo posed for the camera on June 30, a small tattoo could be spotted on the makeup mogul’s forearm. The new ink appeared to read “4:43,” a.k.a. the 2-year-old’s reported birth time. The toddler was born on February 1, 2018.

Instagram

This isn’t the first tattoo the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has for her beloved daughter, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. The proud mama showed off her “STORMI” tattoo on her tricep in May 2019 — and her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou got the same piece in honor of her pal’s first child.

Ky has also gone under the needle with the father of her child. During his 28th birthday party, the former flames sat for tattoos together by celeb artist JonBoy in April 2019. Some fans think the starlet got her “STORMI” ink at the Astroworld artist’s big bash.

The Kylie Skin founder also tried her hand at tattooing that night, when she gave her then-boyfriend a piece of ink that was never photographed. However, JonBoy captioned a video of the moment “T.S. [heart] K.J.,” which could be a hint at the design.

Even Stormi herself has gotten into the tattooing game — with temporary ones, that is. While quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic in March, the tiny tot flaunted her little legs covered in temp tats from her favorite movie, Trolls.

When it comes to self-isolation, their baby girl got “more mommy time than daddy time” but the rapper made sure to “pop by to get in his playtime” with his only child often, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in April. “Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book,” the source added, noting the dynamic duo could “get lost for hours” playing together.

Kylie and Travis, who split in October 2019, were recently seen leaving Los Angeles hot spot The Nice Guy separately in the early hours of the morning in mid-June. “Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” an insider revealed to Life & Style. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”