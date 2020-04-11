Insomnia got you down? Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of steamy videos late night on April 10, where the 22-year-old bombshell flaunted her incredible abs while sipping on a glass of white wine. Classy.

“Cheers,” the makeup mogul wrote over one of the three video clips. “I can’t sleep.” The brunette beauty rocked a beige bandeau tank top and sweatpants of the same color as she posed for the camera and took sips from her wine. In one of the snippets, she shared the time: 1:03 a.m.

Instagram

It makes sense that the starlet would be getting a little restless right about now. She and her daughter, Stormi Webster, have been in quarantine amid social distancing measures in Los Angeles, so Kylie has definitely been on full-time mommy duty. Considering the entire Kar-Jenner family is self-isolating apart from one another, the billionaire babe has clearly been very focused on keeping her daughter busy.

In fact, she told her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou exactly how her baby girl has been getting her playtime in during an Instagram Live session on April 3. “I have bought Stormi all of the outdoor games possible, a bouncy house, a slip and slide, everything,” the doting mama explained. “She’s been outside every day, I’m trying to keep her entertained. As a kid she has no idea what’s going [in] life, it’s amazing.”

Instagram

Though an insider told Life & Style exclusively that little Stormi is getting “is getting more mommy time than daddy time” due to the coronavirus pandemic, proud pop Travis Scott is “popping by to get in his playtime” on the reg.

“Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book,” the source gushed about the daddy-daughter sessions. He can “get lost for hours” with his daughter while exploring her toys or her favorite book, Mary Had a Little Glam. “He’ll sing her little lullabies and rap songs he’s written,” the insider added.

Needless to say, Kylie and Stormi both seem to have it made amid social distancing. Stay up as late as you want, girl!