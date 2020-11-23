Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Another day, another big flex from Kylie Jenner! This time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star matched her outfit to her custom Rolls-Royce. “Very pink today,” Kylie captioned her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 22.

In the photo, the almost-billionaire, 23, wore a bright pink sweatpants set that perfectly matched the interior of her luxury vehicle. On average, a Rolls-Royce costs over $300,000 … and of course, Kylie has more than one.

To date, her collection of luxury rides includes a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more. “She’s bought cars just to match her outfits,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” the insider continued. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs.”

In total, Kylie spends at least “$300,000 on fashion every week,” the source added. “She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.” Beyond the E! personality’s passion for cars and fashion, Kylie has a good head for real estate, too.

“She wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries,” the insider noted. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Currently, Kylie and her daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, live in a $36 million mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. However, they do travel often!

In fact, according to multiple outlets, the Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics founder purchased a $72 million private jet ahead of the coronavirus pandemic. Taking a private jet to your own private island? That’s definitely the Kylie we know and love (and envy)!

