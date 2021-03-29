Kylie Jenner Is Ditching Instagram Filters … for Now! See Unedited Photos of the ‘KUWTK’ Star

It looks like Kylie Jenner is taking a stance against using filters on social media! “We gotta get back to the no filter life,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her Instagram Story on Monday, March 29.

Prior to sharing her surprising message, Kylie, 23, uploaded a series of unedited photos with the caption, “No filter. Happy Monday.” Based on the comments, it seems like a lot of people agree with the E! personality.

“Yes, let’s make no filters a trend!” one user wrote. “No filter > no makeup,” added another. In the past, Kylie and other members of her famous family have received backlash for editing their photos, namely Khloé Kardashian.

In February 2021, the Good American founder, 36, was accused of Photoshopping her clothing company’s latest campaign. However, Khloé took to Twitter to shut down the speculation, and even had a good laugh about it.

“Not to worry! I don’t have freakishly long fingers. It’s the lens! I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL,” she wrote at the time. “My old, normal-sized hands are still intact. Nope, I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers, and nope, it’s not a ‘Photoshop fail.’ Have a great day.”

Beyond Photoshop accusations, the Kardashian-Jenner women face a lot of plastic surgery speculation. In October 2020, Kylie was trolled by one of her TikTok followers after debuting her Power Rangers Halloween costume.

“Someone [say] plastic rangers, please,” the individual commented. Thankfully, the mother of one, who shares daughter Stormi Webster with ex Travis Scott, had no problem shutting them down. “And we love recycling,” the almost billionaire clapped back.

To date, Kylie has never addressed going under the knife. In fact, the makeup mogul has only admitted to getting lip filler. “I have temporary lip fillers,” Kylie revealed during a 2015 episode of KUWTK. “It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do. Everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn’t lie.”

Nowadays, it’s obvious Kylie is totally comfortable in the skin she’s in!

