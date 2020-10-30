Shut down! Kylie Jenner clapped back at a troll who called her and her friends “plastic” after they debuted their sexy Power Rangers Halloween costumes on Thursday, October 29.

“Someone [say] plastic rangers, pleaseee,” a TikTok user commented on the 23-year-old makeup mogul’s video that showed her dressed as the red ranger along with pals Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel and more.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/TikTok

“And we love recycling,” Kylie hilariously responded to the shade. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her glamorous crew looked fabulous in their costumes for their fun night out.

The almost-billionaire rocked red pants and a matching crop top. Of course, the ensemble was a bit more risqué than the original ’90s superhero with her bare midriff and sky-high heeled boots. Her friends rocked mini dresses cut in various styles while her guy friend Carter Gregory also joined in the fun in pants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Considering Kylie is the queen of Halloween, it’s likely the starlet will pull out many more impressive looks this upcoming weekend. She teased her “special” plans with her famous family to celebrate the holiday amid health and safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since Halloween is ‘canceled,’ we can’t trick-or-treat or anything. We — me and Kim [Kardashian] — decided to do something really special at her house,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained to YouTube star James Charles during a Halloween makeup tutorial on his channel posted on October 27. “We’re gonna have all the cousins over and I think we’re gonna do, like, fake little houses in our backyard so they can, like, trick-or-treat.”

The Life of Kylie star passed down her obsession for the All Hallow’s Eve to her daughter, Stormi Webster, who also “loves” it and even has her own costume idea. The E! star gushed, “She’s been talking about it for the last two months, she was so excited. She wants to be a minion [from Despicable Me].”

Kylie’s costumes through the years include a life-size Barbie doll, Ariel from The Little Mermaid and a Victoria’s Secret angel. We can’t wait to see what else she serves up this year!