She’s not afraid to tell it like it is! Kylie Jenner clapped back at a colorist who shaded her quarantine highlights on April 27 — and we’re not surprised at her blunt yet hilarious comeback. “Kylie, honey, you need some blending on that hair,” the Instagram user wrote, to which the 22-year-old replied, “I know, bitch, it’s been a long day.”

Talk about ~getting real~, y’all. The comment was left on one of the makeup mogul‘s many videos while hanging out in self-isolation with her daughter, Stormi Webster, and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. “A visual representation of how my friends are gonna have to drag me out the first party post-quarantine,” she captioned the cute clip with her baby where her highlights could be seen.

It seems like some folks have a lot of time on their hands amid social distancing measures … because this wouldn’t be the first time the brunette beauty was called out on social media during the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently deleted a super sexy snapshot of herself flaunting her bikini body after eagle-eyed fans spotted an epic Photoshop fail. It looked as though there was an unnatural dent at the edge of Kylie’s pool, where she may or may not have tweaked certain parts of her bod to look more flattering.

The reality starlet reposted the image to her Instagram after the backlash — but made sure the snafu in question was cropped out entirely. No matter what, it’s great to see Kylie embrace her body during motherhood.

“I feel like people think that I bounced back super fast — which I guess I did — and that everything’s so perfect and people will get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes,” she told former BFF Jordyn Woods shortly after giving birth in 2018. “Especially at such a young age, to see your body go through such a change … and it is physically, mentally, emotionally a challenge. It’s also a beautiful thing. It was such a great pregnancy and birth and I’m so happy and I would’ve done the same thing over again.”

Keep on doing you, girl — haters will be haters.